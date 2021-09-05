Eurocell plc (ECEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on October 8th

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.49. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eurocell from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

