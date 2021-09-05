Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

