Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

