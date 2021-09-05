Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.92. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

