Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

