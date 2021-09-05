Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,215. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $55,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

