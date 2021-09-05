FBR & Co. Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Hold

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by FBR & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
FBRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.