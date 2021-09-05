FBR & Co. Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Hold

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by FBR & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

