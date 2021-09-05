FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 369 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CarMax by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

