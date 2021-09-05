FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $96.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.