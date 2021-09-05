FDx Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

