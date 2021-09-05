FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $150.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

