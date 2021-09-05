FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,008 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after acquiring an additional 190,381 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

CTSH stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

