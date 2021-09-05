Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.43.

NYSE FRT opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $45,134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

