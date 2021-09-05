Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Federal Signal by 69.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,086,000 after buying an additional 289,211 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

