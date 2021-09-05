Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

