Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,291.67 ($29.94).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,270 ($29.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,396.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,419.56.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

