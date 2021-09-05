Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Lifted by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 126.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $48.08 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

