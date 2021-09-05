Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,490,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

