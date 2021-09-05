Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

