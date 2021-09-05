Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.60 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SF. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

