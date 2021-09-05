Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 19,661 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teleflex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $398.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

