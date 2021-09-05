Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 40 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

AMP stock opened at $272.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

