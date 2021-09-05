Financial Comparison: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 3.35 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -16.22 QuickLogic $8.63 million 8.39 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.92

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuickLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -13.48% -31.23% -16.81% QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Everspin Technologies and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats QuickLogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

