Financial Comparison: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) vs. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ModivCare and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

ModivCare currently has a consensus price target of $186.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Volatility & Risk

ModivCare has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.37 billion 2.09 $88.84 million $6.95 29.36 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 3.93% 26.57% 8.23% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ModivCare beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

