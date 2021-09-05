Financial Contrast: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

1.0% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Advantage Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.09 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.16 -$175.81 million $0.82 10.80

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cypress Environmental Partners and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.60%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24% Advantage Solutions -1.72% 2.25% 0.97%

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.