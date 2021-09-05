Financial Survey: SOS (NYSE:SOS) versus LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOS and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 10.23 $4.40 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.78 billion 0.71 $91.18 million $0.48 14.56

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Volatility and Risk

SOS has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SOS and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 1 5 0 2.83

LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $11.87, suggesting a potential upside of 69.74%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than SOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 19.06% 39.51% 11.50%

Summary

LexinFintech beats SOS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

