Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.00. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

