First Horizon Corp Has $7.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 193,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.96. 18,252,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,983,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

