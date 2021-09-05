First Horizon Corp Purchases 893 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $112.67. 2,515,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

