First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.74. 1,063,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,234. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.