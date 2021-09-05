First Horizon Corp Sells 900 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Horizon Corp lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $179.28. 971,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,087. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

