FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of FE opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.