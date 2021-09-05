Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.66. 2,429,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

