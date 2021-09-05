Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $232.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $235.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $193.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a one year low of $121.79 and a one year high of $237.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

