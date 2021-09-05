FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 234.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.