Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after acquiring an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 447,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

