FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in FormFactor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 626,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

