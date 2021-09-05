Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 54,351 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $114,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,367. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

