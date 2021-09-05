Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,160 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $81,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 4,067,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

