Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $26.79 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,312 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.63% of Premier worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Premier by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Premier by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,097,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 908,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,082 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

PINC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 296,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,923. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

