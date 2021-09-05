Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $34.32 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 474,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. 2,098,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $490,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 416,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

