Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.54. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 55,286 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
