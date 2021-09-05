Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.54. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 55,286 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

