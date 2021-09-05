Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.69. 84,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

