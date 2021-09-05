Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

FUPBY opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

