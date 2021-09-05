FY2021 EPS Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $488.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.