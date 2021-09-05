G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 376,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,638. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.