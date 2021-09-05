Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDXS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.90. 271,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

