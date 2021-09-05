Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s previous close.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 997.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

