Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $7.69 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Geeq has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $188,388.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

