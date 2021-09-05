Genesis Shards Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $49,546.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

